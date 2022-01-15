Henry Clay, Bryan Station pick up 11th Region wins

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Aziel Blackwell scored 18 points and Henry Clay beat Tates Creek 56-43 Friday night.

Mason Hawkins scored 16 points off the bench for the Blue Devils. Henry Clay (14-3) visits Scott County on January 17.

Across town, Bryan Station hammered Lafayette 83-48 to get back to .500 at 7-7.

