Henry Clay, Bryan Station pick up 11th Region wins
Aziel Blackwell scored 18 points in the Blue Devils win vs. Tates Creek.
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 10:24 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Aziel Blackwell scored 18 points and Henry Clay beat Tates Creek 56-43 Friday night.
Mason Hawkins scored 16 points off the bench for the Blue Devils. Henry Clay (14-3) visits Scott County on January 17.
Across town, Bryan Station hammered Lafayette 83-48 to get back to .500 at 7-7.
