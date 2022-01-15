Advertisement

Henry Clay, Bryan Station pick up 11th Region wins

Aziel Blackwell scored 18 points in the Blue Devils win vs. Tates Creek.
Henry Clay Basketball.
Henry Clay Basketball.(WKYT)
By Alex Walker
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 10:24 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Aziel Blackwell scored 18 points and Henry Clay beat Tates Creek 56-43 Friday night.

Mason Hawkins scored 16 points off the bench for the Blue Devils. Henry Clay (14-3) visits Scott County on January 17.

Across town, Bryan Station hammered Lafayette 83-48 to get back to .500 at 7-7.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chief Meteorologist Chris Bailey: Friday Evening Update
Weekend winter storm threat
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Winter storm threat for the weekend
snow
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Winter Storm Threat This Weekend
Saturday through Monday will be a WKYT First Alert Weather Day. A flake or so is possible late...
Ally Blake’s Forecast | Calm before the likely major winter storm
Stephanie Foster, 40, died from COVID-19 on Tuesday. It’s the district’s first COVID-related...
Pulaski Co. community mourns loss of first grade teacher who died of COVID-19

Latest News

George Rogers Clark enjoyed a big win on Friday at Montgomery Co., 99-512.
Clark Co. blasts Montgomery Co., 99-51
Champ Kelly is a candidate for the Broncos' GM position
Former Wildcat a candidate for Bears’ GM opening
Old Dunbar Gym, located at the Dunbar Community Center, will host Louisville Central and Paul...
Dunbar to face Louisville Central at Old Dunbar Gym, part of Heritage Series
Kentucky's Oscar Tshiebwe (34) shoots over Notre Dame's Paul Atkinson Jr. (20) during the first...
Oscar Tshiebwe tabbed to Lute Olson Midseason watch list