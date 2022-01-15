Ky. grocery stores brace for impact of more winter weather

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Another winter weather system is on the way this weekend and it’s likely to affect more than just the roads.

Shoppers are bracing for the storm’s impact, and shelves are starting to empty.

“The four-letter word ‘snow’ comes up and you’ll start seeing the run on your staples,” said Steve McClain with the Kentucky Grocers and Convenience Store Association.

McClain said it won’t be long before the milk and bread aisles go bare.

“Where I live in Georgetown, the lines at stores were already packed, it’s not going to get any better,” McClain said.

McClain said grocers were already receiving less product than normal due to supply chain problems, and recent storms have only made the issue worse.

“It’s just kind of a snowball effect that has created a strain,” McClain said.

In Hamburg, shoppers said some shelves are already empty and it took longer to wait in the checkout line than it did to search for the items they needed.

“Produce is gone. Lot of meats, empty, very few choices, the shelves are very empty,” Richmond resident Leslie Edwards said.

“It took us about 15 minutes to check out,” Lexington resident Katie Parrish said.

McClain said the situation won’t get any better, so it’s important to exercise patience with store staff.

“It’s not like they’ve got a magic wand and they can make product appear on the shelves,” McClain said.

He also suggested customers be open to picking up alternatives.

“Maybe adjust your menu of what you’re thinking you may have over the weekend. Have a couple things in mind,” McClain said.

McClain also wanted people to be courteous to one another when shopping, and to think about the person who will come after you and their needs.

