Legendary Kentucky coach Joe B. Hall dies at 93

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT/WKYT) - A Kentucky basketball legend is no longer with us.

According to UK, legendary head coach Joe B. Hall died Saturday morning.

Hall was coach of the Wildcats from 1972-85, replacing Adolph Rupp and leading them to 10 NCAA Tournament appearances including a national championship in 1978.

It is with great sadness we share the passing of the great Joe B. Hall. Our hearts are with the Hall family.



We love you, Joe B. pic.twitter.com/SahjbGOexb — Kentucky Men’s Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) January 15, 2022

Following his retirement from UK, Hall remained a staple in Lexington until his death.

Mayor Linda Gorton tweeted to honor Hall after hearing of his passing.

Joe B. Hall was a champion, both on and off the court. I'm so sad to hear of his passing this morning. At 93, he lived a long life filled with friendships, championships, and dedication to his family, and the Kentucky Wildcats. (1/3) pic.twitter.com/1ZZIMIRt39 — Mayor Linda Gorton (@MayorGorton) January 15, 2022

Current Kentucky head coach John Calipari posted a series of tweets commemorating Hall.

Coach Joe B. Hall – my friend, my mentor, and an icon in our state and in our profession – passed away this morning. Joe B. Hall took over a program and carried on the winning tradition and legacy of excellence of Kentucky basketball. pic.twitter.com/QirdXnAeMH — John Calipari (@UKCoachCalipari) January 15, 2022

Calipari also tweeted that he saw Hall on Friday, even inviting him to be the ‘Y’ at the Tennessee game. He went on to say Hall told him he would be there if he could.

Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell released a statement on the passing of coach Joe B. Hall.

“Today, Big Blue Nation and all of Kentucky remembers Coach Hall, a man who distinguished himself here and around the globe for his leadership, his passion, and his philanthropy,” said McConnell. “We send our deepest condolences to his children and family.”

The Wildcats are set to take the floor against Tennessee on Saturday afternoon.

Copyright 2022 WKYT/WYMT. All rights reserved.