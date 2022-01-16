Advertisement

Bengals hold on, finally win in playoffs, 26-19 over Raiders

Joe Burrow led an efficient offense that scored on six drives.
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow throws before an NFL wild-card playoff football game...
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow throws before an NFL wild-card playoff football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Las Vegas Raiders, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)(Jeff Dean | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 15, 2022 at 10:08 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (AP) - Joe Burrow led an efficient offense that scored on six drives, including two of his touchdown passes, and rookie Evan McPherson made four field goals as the Cincinnati Bengals finally advanced in the playoffs with a 26-19 win over Las Vegas in Saturday’s wild-card game.

It was a victory three decades in the making for the Bengals (11-7).

After going from worst to first in the AFC North with a generally young roster, they ended an embarrassing long postseason drought that spanned 31 years and eight consecutive defeats. “Who Dey” indeed.

