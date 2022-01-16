Fire reported at Lexington Ice Center

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Officials say a fire left some damage Saturday night at the Lexington Ice Center.

Fire crews were called to the ice center on Eureka Springs Drive around 9:15 p.m. for reports of a fire. Firefighters found a small fire inside the building. Fire crews say people were evacuating from the building when they arrived.

One person was treated for injuries on the scene, but they were not taken to the hospital. The ice center also had some damage from the fire.

Fire investigators were on scene Saturday night trying to figure out what caused the fire.

In July 2021, the second rink at the Lexington Ice Center was damaged in a fire.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire. (WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.