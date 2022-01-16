Advertisement

Kentucky Newsmakers 1/16: Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton; National Political Analyst Greta Van Susteren

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jan. 16, 2022 at 8:24 AM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - On the latest episode of Kentucky Newsmakers, WKYT’s Bill Bryant talks with Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton and national political analyst Greta Van Susteren.

Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton is here just ahead of her State of the Merged Government address, and just after she officially filed for re-election.

Lexington already faces challenges in the new year. Shootings have continued after back-to-back years of homicide records in the city and COVID numbers keep climbing as Lexington waits for a new health commissioner to start his duties. COVID deaths in the city are approaching 500.

Affordable housing is an ongoing challenge with home prices and rentals climbing. Despite all the changes, and maybe because of them, Gorton, who was lured out of political retirement in 2018, now wants another four-year term at City Hall.

Right now, we watch Washington in the middle of a pandemic for clues about what might be coming down next to try to deal with the COVID surge. And we know that we live in a time where conversations the U.S. Capitol and among our own set of friends can be testy. Our national political analyst Greta Van Susteren makes sense of it all on her Sunday morning talk show, Full Court Press with Greta Van Susteren, and she joins us this week on Newsmakers.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chief Meteorologist Chris Bailey: Winter Storm Tracker
new call for snowfall
Ally Blake’s Forecast | Prepping for our Winter Storm
Legendary Kentucky coach Joe B. Hall dies at 93
Joe B. Hall was coach of the Wildcats from 1972-85, replacing Adolph Rupp and leading them to...
Legendary Kentucky coach Joe B. Hall dies at 93
FILE - This July 17, 2017 file photo shows a Netflix logo on an iPhone in Philadelphia.
Netflix raising prices for customers in US and Canada

Latest News

On the latest episode of Kentucky Newsmakers, WKYT’s Bill Bryant talks with Lexington Mayor...
WATCH | Kentucky Newsmakers 1/16: Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton; National Political Analyst Greta Van Susteren
Chief Meteorologist Chris Bailey: Winter Storm Tracker
Lexington fire crews are investigating the cause of a fire Saturday night at the Lexington Ice...
Fire reported at Lexington Ice Center
Fans left flowers and a message for Joe B. Hall to pay their respects after his death on...
Big Blue Nation remembers the legacy of Joe B. Hall