Kentucky Newsmakers 1/16: Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton; National Political Analyst Greta Van Susteren

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - On the latest episode of Kentucky Newsmakers, WKYT’s Bill Bryant talks with Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton and national political analyst Greta Van Susteren.

Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton is here just ahead of her State of the Merged Government address, and just after she officially filed for re-election.

Lexington already faces challenges in the new year. Shootings have continued after back-to-back years of homicide records in the city and COVID numbers keep climbing as Lexington waits for a new health commissioner to start his duties. COVID deaths in the city are approaching 500.

Affordable housing is an ongoing challenge with home prices and rentals climbing. Despite all the changes, and maybe because of them, Gorton, who was lured out of political retirement in 2018, now wants another four-year term at City Hall.

Right now, we watch Washington in the middle of a pandemic for clues about what might be coming down next to try to deal with the COVID surge. And we know that we live in a time where conversations the U.S. Capitol and among our own set of friends can be testy. Our national political analyst Greta Van Susteren makes sense of it all on her Sunday morning talk show, Full Court Press with Greta Van Susteren, and she joins us this week on Newsmakers.

