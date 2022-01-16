Advertisement

Ky. transportation officials urge drivers to avoid unnecessary travel

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is urging drivers to stay off the roads as another round of...
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jan. 16, 2022 at 2:58 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
KENTUCKY (WKYT) - The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is urging drivers to stay off the roads as another round of winter weather makes its way across the commonwealth.

Drivers are advised to avoid unnecessary travel. If you must travel, transportation officials say drivers should expect hazardous travel conditions.

KYTC says road crews are assigned 12-hour shifts to plow and treat roads using a priority system based on the amount and nature of traffic within each individual county.

Priority A routes include major through routes and are those most heavily traveled. Priority B routes include other important, but lesser-traveled, state routes. Other roads fall into Priority C.

KYTC’s snow and ice information website, http://snowky.ky.gov, provides details about priority routes, helpful winter weather tips, fact sheets and videos on salt application and snow removal.

Be prepared

The following measures will help keep you safe:

  • Put yourself in emergency mode
  • Pay attention to weather advisories. Weather will impact your commute on some level
  • Travel only as necessary during major snow events. It’s better to be stuck at home than to be stuck on the road
  • Maintain a safe distance from snowplows and other heavy highway equipment
  • Do not pass snowplows on the shoulder
  • Allow time for a slower commute
  • Winterize vehicles
  • Supply vehicles with blankets, flashlight and an emergency supply kit
  • Eliminate distractions (e.g. operating phone and eating) while driving
  • Cooperate with the expectations of the Quick Clearance law, which requires drivers to move vehicles to the shoulder in the event of a non-injury crash

