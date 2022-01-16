Ky. transportation officials urge drivers to avoid unnecessary travel

KENTUCKY (WKYT) - The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is urging drivers to stay off the roads as another round of winter weather makes its way across the commonwealth.

Drivers are advised to avoid unnecessary travel. If you must travel, transportation officials say drivers should expect hazardous travel conditions.

KYTC says road crews are assigned 12-hour shifts to plow and treat roads using a priority system based on the amount and nature of traffic within each individual county.

Priority A routes include major through routes and are those most heavily traveled. Priority B routes include other important, but lesser-traveled, state routes. Other roads fall into Priority C.

KYTC’s snow and ice information website, http://snowky.ky.gov, provides details about priority routes, helpful winter weather tips, fact sheets and videos on salt application and snow removal.

Be prepared

The following measures will help keep you safe:

Put yourself in emergency mode

Pay attention to weather advisories. Weather will impact your commute on some level

Travel only as necessary during major snow events. It’s better to be stuck at home than to be stuck on the road

Maintain a safe distance from snowplows and other heavy highway equipment

Do not pass snowplows on the shoulder

Allow time for a slower commute

Winterize vehicles

Supply vehicles with blankets, flashlight and an emergency supply kit

Eliminate distractions (e.g. operating phone and eating) while driving

Cooperate with the expectations of the Quick Clearance law, which requires drivers to move vehicles to the shoulder in the event of a non-injury crash

