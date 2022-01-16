No. 5 Tennessee hammers No. 19 UK in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WKYT) - No. 5 Tennessee hammered No. 19 Kentucky 84-58 Sunday afternoon in Knoxville.

The Volunteers won the rebounding battle by 21. Rae Burrell and Keyen Green led the Lady Vols with 14 points each.

Rhyne Howard led the Wildcats with 24 points and Jazmine Massengill added 13 points.

Kentucky led 17-11 after the first quarter, but Tennessee outscored the Cats 73-41 the rest of the way.

The Wildcats (8-5, 1-2 SEC) host Florida on January 20 at 7:00.

