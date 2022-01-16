Advertisement

No. 5 Tennessee hammers No. 19 UK in Knoxville

Rhyne Howard led the Wildcats with 24 points.
Kentucky guard Rhyne Howard (10) works for a shot as guard Treasure Hunt (12) sets a screen on...
Kentucky guard Rhyne Howard (10) works for a shot as guard Treasure Hunt (12) sets a screen on Tennessee guard Jordan Walker (4) during an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)(Wade Payne | AP)
By Alex Walker
Published: Jan. 16, 2022 at 5:01 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WKYT) - No. 5 Tennessee hammered No. 19 Kentucky 84-58 Sunday afternoon in Knoxville.

The Volunteers won the rebounding battle by 21. Rae Burrell and Keyen Green led the Lady Vols with 14 points each.

Rhyne Howard led the Wildcats with 24 points and Jazmine Massengill added 13 points.

Kentucky led 17-11 after the first quarter, but Tennessee outscored the Cats 73-41 the rest of the way.

The Wildcats (8-5, 1-2 SEC) host Florida on January 20 at 7:00.

