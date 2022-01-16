‘We’re prepared:’ crews head out to treat roadways for expected ice, snow

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Crews in Lexington started preparing for Winter Storm Izzy early this weekend.

Officials with the city of Lexington and Natasha Lacy, a spokesperson for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 7 Office said they’ve adjusted their treatment plans for this round of winter weather.

“Every storm is different, so we adjusted accordingly,” Lacy said.

She said crews worked on bridges, overpasses and ramps starting the Friday before the day Winter Storm Izzy was predicted to hit.

“Roads were pretreated on Friday and this is a system that is not like what we saw last week,” she said. “Last week, the system was very fast-moving.”

Lacy said the heavy traffic last Thursday caused more delays for snow removal and cleaning up wrecks.

“No two weather events are the same,” she said.

She said for this system, District 7, which is made up of 12 counties, crews are hoping to see fewer drivers out.

“If you can stay home, it’s best to do that because with the freezing temperatures, there will be snow that’s hiding the ice,” Lacy said. “You may not think that an area is slick, but it can be because black ice can form even on pretreated roadways.”

She said crews have enough supplies on hand.

“We’re prepared, we have salt stocked, all the equipment’s ready, drivers reported early this morning.” Lacy said.

The city of Lexington re-stocked its salt barns following last Thursday’s snow.

Lacy said the interstate, New Circle Road and other heavily travelled roads take priority.

Officials are reminding drivers to slow down on the roads especially when coming up on intersections, bridges and off ramps. They said that’s where black ice often develops.

