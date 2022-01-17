Chris Bailey’s Forecast | More Winter Weather Ahead

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Good Monday to one and all. t’s a cold and snowy MLK Day across the Commonwealth as we continue to try to dig out from our big winter storm. I’ve been talking about how this is a harsh winter pattern and we are seeing that play out and there’s a lot more in the tank. More snow makers are ahead this week.

Many areas of central and eastern Kentucky picked up another smackdown snowstorm. Some areas in the northeast, as expected, pushed the 10″ mark. The snows did in fact show up much farther west, causing issues in Louisville and Covington.

Now, we have a system moving through today, putting down another 1″-2″ for many. This will keep roads snow-covered and slick as temps stay in the 20s for a lot of the state.

The next system moving in here is an arctic front arriving Wednesday. This has rain along it with a likely switch to snow as an arctic wave develops along the boundary.

Bitterly cold air sweeps in behind the snow for the end of the week and through the weekend.

