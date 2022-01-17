Cincinnati Zoo honors Betty White by naming penguin chick ‘Rose’

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - As a tribute to the late Betty White on what would have been her 100th birthday, Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden announced that it will name its month-old little blue penguin “Rose”.

Rose was the name of the character that White played on the Golden Girls sitcom from 1985 to 1992.

“Betty White was a huge Zoo supporter and animal lover,” Cincinnati Zoo Director Thane Maynard said in a news release. “I had the pleasure of making her acquaintance years ago when she attended a Cincinnati Zoo fundraiser. We introduced her to our first ambassador cheetah, Angel.”

According to bird team head keeper Cody Sowers, Rose is healthy and on track to move to the little blue penguin habitat soon. She will join the colony of 30+ penguins, and visitors will get to see her when the weather gets warmer.

Penguin Days runs now through March 11.

