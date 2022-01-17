Fayette Co. Public Schools hosting vaccine clinics this week
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 11:26 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Fayette County Schools is working to help you get your children vaccinated against COVID-19.
This week, they’re hosting more vaccine clinics, this time all at middle schools.
If a student is under 18, a parent/guardian must complete an online consent form or be present to provide consent. A parent or guardian must be there with children ages 5-11.
Here’s the full list of clinics:
Tuesday, Jan. 18
- 8 a.m. to noon at Southern Middle, 400 Wilson Downing Rd.
- 4:30 to 8 p.m. at Leestown Middle, 2010 Leestown Rd.
Thursday, Jan. 20
- 8 a.m. to noon at Jessie Clark Middle, 3341 Clays Mill Rd.
- 8 a.m. to noon at Tates Creek Middle, 1105 Centre Parkway
- 1 to 5 p.m. at Morton Middle, 1225 Tates Creek Rd.
Friday, Jan. 21
- 8 a.m. to noon at Beaumont Middle, 2080 Georgian Way
- 8 a.m. to noon at SCAPA at Bluegrass, 400 Lafayette Parkway
- 1 to 5 p.m. at Bryan Station Middle, 1865 Wickland Drive
- 1 to 5 p.m. at Winburn Middle, 1060 Winburn Drive
