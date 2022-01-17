Advertisement

Fayette Co. Public Schools hosting vaccine clinics this week

(Will Thomas)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 11:26 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Fayette County Schools is working to help you get your children vaccinated against COVID-19.

This week, they’re hosting more vaccine clinics, this time all at middle schools.

If a student is under 18, a parent/guardian must complete an online consent form or be present to provide consent. A parent or guardian must be there with children ages 5-11.

Here’s the full list of clinics:

Tuesday, Jan. 18

  • 8 a.m. to noon at Southern Middle, 400 Wilson Downing Rd.
  • 4:30 to 8 p.m. at Leestown Middle, 2010 Leestown Rd.

Thursday, Jan. 20

  • 8 a.m. to noon at Jessie Clark Middle, 3341 Clays Mill Rd.
  • 8 a.m. to noon at Tates Creek Middle, 1105 Centre Parkway
  • 1 to 5 p.m. at Morton Middle, 1225 Tates Creek Rd.

Friday, Jan. 21

  • 8 a.m. to noon at Beaumont Middle, 2080 Georgian Way
  • 8 a.m. to noon at SCAPA at Bluegrass, 400 Lafayette Parkway
  • 1 to 5 p.m. at Bryan Station Middle, 1865 Wickland Drive
  • 1 to 5 p.m. at Winburn Middle, 1060 Winburn Drive
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chief Meteorologist Chris Bailey: Winter Storm Tracker
A major winter storm is moving across much of the region.
Show us your photos/videos of winter weather
Lexington fire crews are investigating the cause of a fire Saturday night at the Lexington Ice...
Fire reported at Lexington Ice Center
Extra snowfall
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Snow storm winds down
Several inches of snow fell across much of Kentucky Sunday night, including in Morehead.
Snowstorm blankets Kentucky for second time in January

Latest News

A winter storm moved into Kentucky, bringing with it widespread snow to the region.
WKYT team coverage of snow and road conditions
The city of Lexington has canceled Monday’s Martin Luther King Freedom March but is hosting a...
LIVE: City of Lexington holding virtual MLK Day program
Amber Rainwater BTCC Dental Hygiene Program
Amber Rainwater BTCC Dental Hygiene Program
Laurel County road conditions
Laurel County road conditions