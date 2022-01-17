Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Snow storm winds down

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The latest wintry round of weather is about to wind down.

There is a little moisture left in the tank and will likely bring some more light accumulations on top of what we have picked up this morning. I do not expect it to be anything significant, but just enough to cover some of the clear roads. You might see another couple of inches by the time this round ends.

The next round will arrive during the middle of the week. At that point, we will be talking about rain making a switch to snow. Chilly showers blow in first. You’ll experience temperatures in the mid to upper 30s with that batch of rain. The Arctic Air will catch up and cause the switch from rain to snow. This round could accumulate, again!

Take care of each other!

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.