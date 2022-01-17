Kentucky jumps six spots to No. 12 in AP Top 25
The Wildcats visit Texas A&M (RV) and No. 2 Auburn this week.
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 6:13 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Following a pair of wins against Vanderbilt and No. 22 Tennessee, Kentucky jumps six spots to No. 12 in the AP Top 25.
The Wildcats are 14-3, 4-1 in league play and they are gearing up for a monster week. Kentucky plays at Texas A&M Wednesday night and they visit No. 2 Auburn on Saturday at 1:00 on WKYT. The Tigers received more first-places votes than No. 1 Gonzaga, but still sit at No. 2.
Auburn has its highest ranking since reaching No. 2 in 1999-2000 after moving up two spots.
Arizona, Purdue and Baylor round out the top five.
