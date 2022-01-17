Advertisement

Kentucky jumps six spots to No. 12 in AP Top 25

The Wildcats visit Texas A&M (RV) and No. 2 Auburn this week.
Kentucky guard Sahvir Wheeler (2) dribbles past Tennessee guard Kennedy Chandler (1) during the...
Kentucky guard Sahvir Wheeler (2) dribbles past Tennessee guard Kennedy Chandler (1) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022. Freshman TyTy Washington Jr. scored a career-high 28 points, Sahvir Wheeler returned from injury to add 21 points and No. 18 Kentucky shot a season-high 68% percent to blow out No. 22 Tennessee 107-79. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)(Michael Clubb | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 6:13 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Following a pair of wins against Vanderbilt and No. 22 Tennessee, Kentucky jumps six spots to No. 12 in the AP Top 25.

The Wildcats are 14-3, 4-1 in league play and they are gearing up for a monster week. Kentucky plays at Texas A&M Wednesday night and they visit No. 2 Auburn on Saturday at 1:00 on WKYT. The Tigers received more first-places votes than No. 1 Gonzaga, but still sit at No. 2.

Auburn has its highest ranking since reaching No. 2 in 1999-2000 after moving up two spots.

Arizona, Purdue and Baylor round out the top five.

