KSP investigating shooting in Williamsburg involving troopers

WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky State Police are investigating a shooting involving a trooper in Williamsburg.

According to state police, a man had fired gunshots inside his home and was refusing to let his wife and children leave.

They said they tried to negotiate with him, but he did not comply and pointed a gun at troopers, who shot him.

They said he later died at the hospital.

The state police critical incident response team is investigating now.

