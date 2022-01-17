Advertisement

KSP investigating shooting in Williamsburg involving troopers

File image
File image(Source: Gray News)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 4:31 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky State Police are investigating a shooting involving a trooper in Williamsburg.

According to state police, a man had fired gunshots inside his home and was refusing to let his wife and children leave.

They said they tried to negotiate with him, but he did not comply and pointed a gun at troopers, who shot him.

They said he later died at the hospital.

The state police critical incident response team is investigating now.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chief Meteorologist Chris Bailey: Winter Storm Tracker
A major winter storm is moving across much of the region.
Show us your photos/videos of winter weather
Lexington fire crews are investigating the cause of a fire Saturday night at the Lexington Ice...
Zamboni causes explosion at Lexington Ice Center
Extra snowfall
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Snow storm winds down
Several inches of snow fell across much of Kentucky Sunday night, including in Morehead.
Snowstorm blankets Kentucky for second time in January

Latest News

We’ve learned a demolition permit has been filed for the Meadowcrest Mansion, which sits off...
Historic Lexington home to be demolished for new development
Former state Republican Larry Forgy was laid to rest on Monday.
Longtime Republican politician Larry Forgy laid to rest
Fayette Co. Public Schools hosting vaccine clinics this week
The zoo announced the chick will be named "Rose" in honor of Betty White.
Cincinnati Zoo honors Betty White by naming penguin chick ‘Rose’