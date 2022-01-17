Advertisement

Longtime Republican politician Larry Forgy laid to rest

Former state Republican Larry Forgy was laid to rest on Monday.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 4:06 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Former state Republican Larry Forgy was laid to rest on Monday.

He was well known in Kentucky politics and narrowly lost the 1995 race for governor against Paul Patton.

Fmr. national political figure, Ky. gubernatorial candidate Larry Forgy dies

Forgy had been declining in health for several years after suffering a heart attack in 2016. He was 82 years old.

Instead of flowers, organizers asked people to make donations to the United Way of Kentucky for tornado relief.

