‘Marching for the homeless:’ Dozens march in Richmond in memory of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

By Chad Hedrick
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 6:02 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - This April will mark 54 years since Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was assassinated. Even though over five decades have passed, his legacy is still living on through many communities and organizations.

On a cold winter’s day in downtown Richmond, the spirit of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. kept marchers warm as they stood for causes important to them.

“John David, who is a member of the NAACP, he thought it would be something if we had the march, give something back to the community. So the theme is marching for the homeless,” said Rev. Mitch Brown, president of the Richmond-Madison County NAACP.

It’s estimated roughly 200 people are homeless in Madison County. Organizations supporting the population worked with the local NAACP to raise awareness and carry on Dr. King’s legacy of community support.

“This is an opportunity for us to stand up, rise up, and let everyone know that housing is a privilege. No one should be homeless,” Edliniae Sweat said.

Ahead of the march down Main Street, donations were collected to support local organizations who work no matter the weather to insure those who need a place to come in from the elements have that option.

“The increased need is, we need a shelter. We need something more sustainable. We can only do 20 to 25,” Rev. Virgil Gardner said.

Unfortunately, the weather did force other marches and events to be canceled or postponed Monday. The marchers in Richmond said they were glad to see so many show up to support a worthy message and cause.

