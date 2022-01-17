Advertisement

Snowstorm blankets Kentucky for second time in January

Several inches of snow fell across much of Kentucky Sunday night, including in Morehead.
Several inches of snow fell across much of Kentucky Sunday night, including in Morehead.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff, Jeremy Tombs and Grason Passmore
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 12:07 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - From Lexington to Morehead, and Richmond to London, much of Kentucky saw several inches of snow fall through Sunday night.

It’s the second snowstorm to hit the Commonwealth since the start of the new year. In Lexington, road crews are running on 12-hour shifts working to keep the roads clear and drivers safe.

As of 10 p.m. Sunday night, Lexington Police had responded to 35 non-injury collisions and 14 motorist assists. No one was injured in any of those collisions, and police credit that to safe driving from people in Lexington.

In Morehead, several of inches of snow piled up. KYTC District 9 officials said all their crews were dispatched on the road, but at times the snow was falling faster than what they could keep up with. Many roads were still left covered in snow Sunday night. Drivers were warned to stay off the roads and at home.

Part of Interstate 75 in Laurel County was shut down for several hours. Kentucky State Police reported several collisions near mile marker 47, other drivers were also sliding off the road. As of 10 p.m. traffic was starting to move again.

The snow also created some beautiful scenery across the Commonwealth. Many WKYT viewers have shared pictures and video of what the snow looked like in their hometown. In Corbin, drone video from Ben Childers captured the winter wonderland created by the snowstorm.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chief Meteorologist Chris Bailey: Winter Storm Tracker
A major winter storm is moving across much of the region.
Show us your photos/videos of winter weather
Lexington fire crews are investigating the cause of a fire Saturday night at the Lexington Ice...
Fire reported at Lexington Ice Center
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is urging drivers to stay off the roads as another round of...
Ky. transportation officials urge drivers to avoid unnecessary travel
Coach Joe B. Hall was known to frequent Biancke's on trips back home to Cynthiana.
Friends, family and fans remember Joe B. Hall in his hometown

Latest News

Team Coverage from Fayette County
WATCH | Team Coverage from Fayette County
WATCH | UK Professor reflects on Martin Luther King Jr.’s visits to Kentucky
WATCH | UK Professor reflects on Martin Luther King Jr.’s visits to Kentucky
Live Team Coverage from Madison County
WATCH | Team Coverage from Rowan County
Kentucky guard Rhyne Howard (10) works for a shot as guard Treasure Hunt (12) sets a screen on...
No. 5 Tennessee hammers No. 19 UK in Knoxville