WKYT team coverage of snow and road conditions

By Chelsea Jones, Ally Blake, Phil Pendleton and Jeremy Tombs
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 10:26 AM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A winter storm moved into Kentucky, bringing with it widespread snow to the region.

The WKYT team spread out around the region to bring you the latest on the snow and road conditions.

Lexington

As of 10 a.m. Monday morning, road are looking decent. Our crew on the roads saw more traffic in the Hamburg area, but officials with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet are really wanting people to stay home if possible.

KYTC said there is likely patches of ice on the roads due wet conditions and freezing temperatures. Road crews have been working around the clock to clear the streets. Several snow plows and even salt trucks were out this morning trying to make the road conditions safe for people who have to get out.

We spoke to some drivers out getting gas. One man told us he had to take somebody to work because that person did not want to drive in the snow. Overall, they said most roads are not too bad.

“The back roads are really bad. Man O’ War wasn’t so bad, just some slick spots here and there, mostly slush, but other than that all was well,” Lexington resident Edwards Schwarberg said.

The people we spoke with think crews have done a good job of clearing major streets. They say they are patiently waiting for crews to get to some of those back streets and neighborhoods.

Laurel County

The Laurel County Sheriff said more than seven inches of snow fell in parts of the county. Deputies are wanting everyone to stay home because roads are slick and they said some trees are falling.

