Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Another Winter Storm Ahead

By Chris Bailey
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 2:40 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A developing winter storm will move into the region late Wednesday and into early Thursday. This will put down several inches of snow before bitterly cold air surges in.

Rain will break out ahead of this on Wednesday, but that quickly goes over to heavy snow Wednesday evening. That’s when temps drop below freezing and into the 20s. Snowfall totals of 2″-6″ will be likely for much of central and eastern Kentucky.

Given all the water around, a quick freeze-up will take place. Throw snow down on top of this and you have the recipe for another major travel impact Wednesday night and Thursday.

Temps hit the low teens by Thursday morning and should reach the single digits by Friday and Saturday mornings. Wind chills may drop below zero.

Cold weather continues through the weekend with another chance for some light snow.

