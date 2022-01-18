Fayette County Public Schools to use NTI weather day Tuesday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Fayette County Public Schools will use an NTI weather day on Tuesday.

District leaders announced the decision Monday night, due to unsafe road conditions from Sunday’s snowstorm.

Students are told to use their Chromebook to continue schoolwork outlined by their teacher. FCPS leaders have shared more details about the weather guidelines here.

Other Kentucky school districts have also canceled class or moved to NTI days because of the snowstorm.

