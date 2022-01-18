Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Another accumulating snow event is possible

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Just as one system winds down, another round of wintry weather is on the way.

You will find that today is another calm one. Expect a little more sunshine out there with milder temperatures. Most areas will come in around 35-40 degrees for highs. That should help with more melting as we go above freezing this afternoon. The next round will be with us on Wednesday & Thursday.

An Arctic Front will move through the region on Wednesday. It brings a snow chance to the region.

Let’s break it all down:

Arctic front arrives on Wednesday morning

Rain will start things off

Expect more melting of the snow and locally heavy showers

The switch to snow will happen later in the day

This will accumulate rather quickly

Everyone will get at least an inch

Some pick-up 2-5″

Take care of each other!

