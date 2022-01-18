Advertisement

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Another accumulating snow event is possible

Snow blows in again
Snow blows in again(WKYT)
By Jim Caldwell
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 5:24 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Just as one system winds down, another round of wintry weather is on the way.

You will find that today is another calm one. Expect a little more sunshine out there with milder temperatures. Most areas will come in around 35-40 degrees for highs. That should help with more melting as we go above freezing this afternoon. The next round will be with us on Wednesday & Thursday.

An Arctic Front will move through the region on Wednesday. It brings a snow chance to the region.

Let’s break it all down:

  • Arctic front arrives on Wednesday morning
  • Rain will start things off
  • Expect more melting of the snow and locally heavy showers
  • The switch to snow will happen later in the day
  • This will accumulate rather quickly
  • Everyone will get at least an inch
  • Some pick-up 2-5″

Take care of each other!

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

We’ve learned a demolition permit has been filed for the Meadowcrest Mansion, which sits off...
Historic Lexington home to be demolished for new development
Extra snowfall
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Snow storm winds down
Several inches of snow fell across much of Kentucky Sunday night, including in Morehead.
Snowstorm blankets Kentucky for second time in January
radar
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | More Winter Weather Ahead
A winter storm moved into Kentucky, bringing with it widespread snow to the region.
WKYT team coverage of snow and road conditions

Latest News

radar
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | More Winter Weather Ahead
Another round of snow
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
Extra snowfall
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Snow storm winds down
Team Coverage from Fayette County
WATCH | Team Coverage from Fayette County