Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Another accumulating snow event is possible
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 5:24 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Just as one system winds down, another round of wintry weather is on the way.
You will find that today is another calm one. Expect a little more sunshine out there with milder temperatures. Most areas will come in around 35-40 degrees for highs. That should help with more melting as we go above freezing this afternoon. The next round will be with us on Wednesday & Thursday.
An Arctic Front will move through the region on Wednesday. It brings a snow chance to the region.
Let’s break it all down:
- Arctic front arrives on Wednesday morning
- Rain will start things off
- Expect more melting of the snow and locally heavy showers
- The switch to snow will happen later in the day
- This will accumulate rather quickly
- Everyone will get at least an inch
- Some pick-up 2-5″
Take care of each other!
