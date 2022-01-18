Advertisement

Kentucky passes 1 million total COVID-19 cases

Governor Andy Beshear holds a news conference to give an update on the COVID-19 situation in Kentucky.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 3:54 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - The state of Kentucky has now reached a major COVID-19 milestone.

The state posted its reports from over the holiday weekend, and Monday we topped one million cases since the start of the pandemic.

Governor Andy Beshear and Kentucky Public Health Commissioner Dr. Steven Stack are giving an update on the COVID surge at 4:30 p.m. You can watch it live in this story.

We’ll keep you updated.

