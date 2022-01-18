Kentucky passes 1 million total COVID-19 cases

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - The state of Kentucky has now reached a major COVID-19 milestone.

The state posted its reports from over the holiday weekend, and Monday we topped one million cases since the start of the pandemic.

Governor Andy Beshear and Kentucky Public Health Commissioner Dr. Steven Stack are giving an update on the COVID surge at 4:30 p.m. You can watch it live in this story.

We’ll keep you updated.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire. (WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.