Mike Stoops named inside linebackers coach at UK

The Stoops brothers previously worked together at Arizona from 2004-2009.
Oklahoma defensive coordinator Mike Stoops is pictured during an NCAA college football media...
Oklahoma defensive coordinator Mike Stoops is pictured during an NCAA college football media day in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Aug. 5, 2017. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)(Sue Ogrocki | AP)
By Alex Walker
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 6:27 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky has hired Mike Stoops to replace Jon Sumrall as its inside linebackers coach.

Mike is the brother of Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops. Mike has 35 years of coaching experience in the college ranks.

The Stoops brothers previously worked together at Arizona from 2004-2009 and they spent the 1991 season together at Iowa.

“I’m excited about the opportunity to coach with Mike again,” Mark Stoops said.  “Mike was instrumental in my early development as a coach, as I learned a lot from him at Arizona. He has a wealth of experience as a head coach, coordinator and position coach.  I look forward to having him contribute to the staff at Kentucky.”

Mike Stoops most recently was at Florida Atlantic where he spent the 2021 season as the defensive coordinator and safeties coach. Prior to that he spent two seasons (2019 and 2020) at Alabama as an analyst on Nick Saban’s staff, highlighted by the 2020 national championship. He also was the assistant head coach and defensive coordinator at Oklahoma from 2012-18 and was the head coach at Arizona from 2004-11. He had a first term at Oklahoma from 1999-2003, including the 2000 national championship season.

“I want to thank everyone at the University of Kentucky for this exciting opportunity to coach inside linebackers,” Mike Stoops said. “Mark, his staff, and these players have accomplished a great deal, while competing in the Southeastern Conference, to put the Kentucky football program on the map. I’m looking forward to working with Coach (Brad) White on defense and contributing to the development and success of our players and team. Go Cats!”

In his 35 years of coaching, Stoops has coached in 28 bowl games and coached over 40 players in the NFL.

