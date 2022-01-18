Mo. State Highway Patrol: Emergency alert supposed to be test message
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 6:23 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
(KFVS) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol says an emergency alert sent Tuesday evening, January 18 was supposed to be a test message.
The Batman-themed alert, which mentioned Gotham City, Mo. and a vehicle with Missouri license “UKIDME” was sent just before 5 p.m.
It linked to the Missouri State Highway Patrol Alerts Twitter page.
The highway patrol later clarified on its Facebook page that it was supposed to be a test message.
They also sent a follow-up alert saying it was a test.
