Mo. State Highway Patrol: Emergency alert supposed to be test message

(KFVS) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol says an emergency alert sent Tuesday evening, January 18 was supposed to be a test message.

The Batman-themed alert, which mentioned Gotham City, Mo. and a vehicle with Missouri license “UKIDME” was sent just before 5 p.m.

It linked to the Missouri State Highway Patrol Alerts Twitter page.

The highway patrol later clarified on its Facebook page that it was supposed to be a test message.

They also sent a follow-up alert saying it was a test.

