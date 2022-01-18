Advertisement

Thousands still without power in southeastern Ky. after latest winter storm

By Phil Pendleton
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 11:41 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WHITLEY & KNOX CO. (WKYT) - Several thousand people are still in the dark in southeastern Kentucky.

Many of those are Cumberland Valley Electric customers in Whitley and Knox counties. Company officials say crews are facing many challenges to restoring power.

“The challenges involved are the cold temperatures, the deep snow, fallen trees, tangled wires, broken equipment, broken poles,” said Rich Prewitt with Cumberland Valley Electric. “It’s just a slow process to restore it all.”

As of Tuesday morning, Whitley County had the brunt of the outages in the Cumberland Valley Electric area, nearly 80 percent of their outages were in that area.

Cumberland Valley Electric officials say some of their crews are working as long as 30 hours straight to restore power.

