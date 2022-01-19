Advertisement

Cardi B to pay for funerals of all 17 Bronx apartment fire victims

In this Jan. 25, 2018 file photo, Cardi B attends the Warner Music Group pre-Grammy party in...
In this Jan. 25, 2018 file photo, Cardi B attends the Warner Music Group pre-Grammy party in New York. Cardi B will make her first public appearance as a mom at the MTV Video Music Awards on Monday, Aug. 20. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)(Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
By Emily Van de Riet
Jan. 19, 2022
(Gray News) - Rapper Cardi B has pledged to pay for the funerals of all 17 people who were killed in the deadly fire that broke out in a Bronx apartment building last week.

Cardi B, a Bronx native, says she hopes this can help the families put all their efforts into moving forward and healing, rather than worrying about finances.

She also partnered with New York Mayor Eric Adams’ “Fund to Advance New York City” to make sure the final wishes of the victims were met.

The state of New York announced it is granting $2 million to a fund for the victims.

“We are grateful for Cardi B, a real superstar on and off the mic, for granting some critical financial relief to families of the victims,” Adams said in a statement. “The city will be forever thankful to her and also to the grassroots donors and corporate partners who have been able to offer immediate support for our neighbors in need to reestablish themselves during this difficult time.”

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

