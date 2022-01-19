Central Ky. movie theater giving customers option of showtimes with vaccine requirement

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - One central Kentucky movie theater is giving its customers an option to see certain shows where they must show a valid vaccination card upon entering.

Friday at Brannon Crossing Movie Tavern in Nicholasville certain showtimes of two popular films, Spider-Man: No Way Home and Scream, will be selected for customers to show a vaccination card upon entering.

The vaccination card requests are just for those specific movie time showings. There will be other showings of those two films where you don’t have to show a valid vaccination card.

We’ve checked around and this is the only theater in central Kentucky we’ve found operating like this.

Marcus Theaters, the owners of the Nicholasville theater, says this gives customers options while inviting them back in front of the big screen without worrying about COVID-19.

“Scream and No Way Home have multiple showtimes throughout the day so it allowed us to provide this choice and still give everyone the opportunity to see it however they want with a non vaccinated showtime following up after that,” said Clint Wisialowski with Marcus Theater Corp.

You don’t have to have a vaccination card to enter the lobby.

