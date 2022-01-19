Advertisement

Central Ky. movie theater giving customers option of showtimes with vaccine requirement

Friday at Brannon Crossing Movie Tavern in Nicholasville certain showtimes of two popular...
Friday at Brannon Crossing Movie Tavern in Nicholasville certain showtimes of two popular films, Spider-Man: No Way Home and Scream, will be selected for customers to show a vaccination card upon entering.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 2:53 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - One central Kentucky movie theater is giving its customers an option to see certain shows where they must show a valid vaccination card upon entering.

Friday at Brannon Crossing Movie Tavern in Nicholasville certain showtimes of two popular films, Spider-Man: No Way Home and Scream, will be selected for customers to show a vaccination card upon entering.

The vaccination card requests are just for those specific movie time showings. There will be other showings of those two films where you don’t have to show a valid vaccination card.

We’ve checked around and this is the only theater in central Kentucky we’ve found operating like this.

Marcus Theaters, the owners of the Nicholasville theater, says this gives customers options while inviting them back in front of the big screen without worrying about COVID-19.

“Scream and No Way Home have multiple showtimes throughout the day so it allowed us to provide this choice and still give everyone the opportunity to see it however they want with a non vaccinated showtime following up after that,” said Clint Wisialowski with Marcus Theater Corp.

You don’t have to have a vaccination card to enter the lobby.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snow blows in again
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Another accumulating snow event is possible
snow
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Another Winter Storm Ahead
Updated snowfall projection!
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Snow moves in later today
We’ve learned a demolition permit has been filed for the Meadowcrest Mansion, which sits off...
Historic Lexington home to be demolished for new development
The fire happened Tuesday morning at a home just off Pretty Ridge Road.
Two teens identified as victims of Rowan County fire, coroner says

Latest News

Ky. lawmakers weigh competing budget proposals
WATCH | Ky. lawmakers weigh competing budget proposals
Man accused of setting Richmond apartment complex on fire appears in court
WATCH | Man accused of setting Richmond apartment complex on fire appears in court
The fire happened Tuesday morning at a home just off Pretty Ridge Road.
Two teens identified as victims of Rowan County fire, coroner says
Malachi Jackson, 20.
Suspect in killing of Lexington teen pleads guilty