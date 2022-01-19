Clark Co. Preschool closed after kitchen fire

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Clark County Preschool is closed through the end of the week after a kitchen caught fire.

School leaders say the fire happened in the overnight hours of Wednesday, Jan. 18.

There are limited details about what caused the fire, but the district says there is smoke damage.

In a Facebook post, officials say preschool will utilize NTI during this time and that the school will communicate with families.

School leaders say they need to clean, restock and plan to ensure they can properly serve students.

This story is developing and will be updated as we learn more.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.