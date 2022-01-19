Advertisement

Clark Co. Preschool closed after kitchen fire

Clark Co. Preschool
Clark Co. Preschool(Google Maps)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 1:53 AM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Clark County Preschool is closed through the end of the week after a kitchen caught fire.

School leaders say the fire happened in the overnight hours of Wednesday, Jan. 18.

There are limited details about what caused the fire, but the district says there is smoke damage.

In a Facebook post, officials say preschool will utilize NTI during this time and that the school will communicate with families.

School leaders say they need to clean, restock and plan to ensure they can properly serve students.

This story is developing and will be updated as we learn more.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snow blows in again
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Another accumulating snow event is possible
snow
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Another Winter Storm Ahead
We’ve learned a demolition permit has been filed for the Meadowcrest Mansion, which sits off...
Historic Lexington home to be demolished for new development
The fire happened Tuesday morning at a home just off Pretty Ridge Road.
Two people confirmed dead in Rowan County fire
A huge asteroid is set to pass closely by Earth Tuesday afternoon.
Asteroid to zoom by Earth in close, safe encounter

Latest News

Woodford County Schools switching to NTI through Friday
EKU wins its first conference game.
EKU takes down Lipscomb for first ASUN win
Man pardoned by former Gov. Bevin sentenced on federal murder charge
Oklahoma defensive coordinator Mike Stoops is pictured during an NCAA college football media...
Mike Stoops named inside linebackers coach at UK