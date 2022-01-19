Clark Co. Road Dept. says salt shortages possible if winter storms keep coming

CLARK COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The Clark County Road Department says they have used several hundred tons of salt during the winter storms over the past few weeks.

Allen Curtis says, for a small department like his, they usually have enough salt to get through about five snow events and, while they’ll be fine for this storm, he is worried that, if more winter storms come again soon, there could be shortages.

Along with salt supply being used faster this season, their workers are also getting fatigued by working long hours week after week.

“The last two week pay period, the crew had on average 120 plus hours. We’ve really got to be smart with our time management because it is a very, very long venture when you go out and start dealing with these weather conditions,” Curtis said.

Another issue we will face with this system is that snow will fall on top of a lot of the already wet roads and temperatures are set to plunge. So, while many roads may only look snow-covered, there will likely be a layer of ice underneath.

