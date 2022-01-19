EKU takes down Lipscomb for first ASUN win

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - Five Eastern Kentucky players finished in double figures and the Colonels beat Lipscomb 86-72 Tuesday night at McBrayer Arena to win their first ASUN game.

Tariq Balogun and Michael Moreno scored 16 points each, Curt Lewis added fourteen points and Braxton Beverly added 11 points and 13 assists.

The Colonels (9-10, 1-4 ASUN) hit 16-37 (43.2%) from three in Tuesday’s win.

EKU hosts North Florida Saturday at 7:00 to wrap up its three-game home stand.

