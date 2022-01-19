Advertisement

Governor Beshear vetoes two redistricting bills

The Kentucky State Capitol (Source: Dale Mader/WAVE 3 News)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 6:26 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear has vetoed two redistricting bills.

House Bill 2 deals with the boundaries for state House districts. The governor said the bill excessively splits several counties, including Fayette.

Senate Bill 3 involves the lines for U.S. Congressional districts.

The governor called it “unconstitutional political gerrymandering.”

With a super majority in both chambers, Republicans have enough votes to overturn the vetoes.

