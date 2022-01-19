Advertisement

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Snow moves in later today

Updated snowfall projection!
Updated snowfall projection!(WKYT)
By Jim Caldwell
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 5:44 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Here we go again! Another round of wintry weather will move through Kentucky tonight.

It has been all kinds of wintry here lately. This forecast is no different! Rain will roll through the region today. It is this system that will eventually make a transition over to all snow for later tonight. There could be a little freeze-up during the early hours of the transition. As the temperatures drop and the rain is still coming down, you could see a little icing from all of the water around.

Snow will be thrown on top of the icy layer. In most cases, we could pick up a few inches of total snowfall before this system wraps up. Most of the snow will fall during the overnight hours. This means that Thursday morning will be a tricky one for folks traveling out in this mess. Depending on where you live you could see 3-6″ or 1-3″ of total snowfall. I expect a whole list of more closings and delays for Thursday.

Bitterly cold air follows the snow. Many areas will see lows drop to around the single digits. Factor in the winds and it’ll feel like 0 or even colder!

Take care of each other!

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snow blows in again
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Another accumulating snow event is possible
snow
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Another Winter Storm Ahead
We’ve learned a demolition permit has been filed for the Meadowcrest Mansion, which sits off...
Historic Lexington home to be demolished for new development
The fire happened Tuesday morning at a home just off Pretty Ridge Road.
Two people confirmed dead in Rowan County fire
A huge asteroid is set to pass closely by Earth Tuesday afternoon.
Asteroid to zoom by Earth in close, safe encounter

Latest News

snow
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Another Winter Storm Ahead
Another round of snow
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
Snow blows in again
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Another accumulating snow event is possible
radar
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | More Winter Weather Ahead