Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Snow moves in later today

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Here we go again! Another round of wintry weather will move through Kentucky tonight.

It has been all kinds of wintry here lately. This forecast is no different! Rain will roll through the region today. It is this system that will eventually make a transition over to all snow for later tonight. There could be a little freeze-up during the early hours of the transition. As the temperatures drop and the rain is still coming down, you could see a little icing from all of the water around.

Snow will be thrown on top of the icy layer. In most cases, we could pick up a few inches of total snowfall before this system wraps up. Most of the snow will fall during the overnight hours. This means that Thursday morning will be a tricky one for folks traveling out in this mess. Depending on where you live you could see 3-6″ or 1-3″ of total snowfall. I expect a whole list of more closings and delays for Thursday.

Bitterly cold air follows the snow. Many areas will see lows drop to around the single digits. Factor in the winds and it’ll feel like 0 or even colder!

Take care of each other!

