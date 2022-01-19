Advertisement

Lexington doctor, pharmacist explain how and when to use free at-home COVID test kits

(kauz)
By Shelby Lofton
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 5:32 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Millions of Americans are waiting on their package of free COVID-19 test kits. Each household can order up to four tests on the website covidtests.gov.

“It may be a runny nose for you, it may be death to somebody else,” Lexington family physician Dr. Jeff Fox said.

The White House is sending more test kits to combat the spread of the highly contagious omicron variant. Lines full of cars snake around the country to wait to get tested and store shelves are bare.

“I think the more testing you do, the better off you are at being able to isolate,” Dr. Foxx said.

Dr. Jeff Foxx said the kits can be a tool to help end the pandemic, if used properly.

“Read the instructions,” Dr. Foxx said. “It’s a little bit more complicated when you’re doing it at home.”

He said most tests call for a shallow nasal swab, while others require spit.

“Generally, it’s either a positive sign or a color of a line,” Dr. Foxx said.

Dr. Foxx said users should think first before testing. He said you should use the kits if you’ve been exposed in a room with a coworker or family, if you have symptoms of COVID, or if you’re looking at being around somebody that might be at-risk.

The owner of The Pharmacy Shop in Lexington said the at-home COVID tests started flying off his shelves this month.

“Probably a week or 10 days ago we ordered and got 300 in and they’re gone,” pharmacist Clarence Sullivan and owner of The Pharmacy Shop said.

Sullivan said Americans should take advantage of the free kits because the price is going up.

“We can’t get them in our supply now, because the government’s buying them all. There’s so many tests and I don’t have the buying power of Joe Biden,” Sullivan said.

Sullivan emphasized to carefully follow the instructions so nothing goes to waste and no more harm is done.

Dr. Foxx said if someone tests negative, they should consider their circumstances. He said to think about if you were exposed, when you might’ve been exposed and consider testing again in 3-5 days.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snow blows in again
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Another accumulating snow event is possible
snow
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Another Winter Storm Ahead
Updated snowfall projection!
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Snow moves in later today
We’ve learned a demolition permit has been filed for the Meadowcrest Mansion, which sits off...
Historic Lexington home to be demolished for new development
The fire happened Tuesday morning at a home just off Pretty Ridge Road.
Two teens identified as victims of Rowan County fire, coroner says

Latest News

Ky. lawmakers weigh competing budget proposals
WATCH | Ky. lawmakers weigh competing budget proposals
Clark Co. Road Dept. says salt shortages possible if winter storms keep coming
WATCH | Clark Co. Road Dept. says salt shortages possible if winter storms keep coming
Governor Andy Beshear holds a news conference to give an update on the COVID-19 situation in...
Beshear reports over 12K new COVID-19 cases, positivity rate over 30%
Rock Salt
Clark Co. Road Dept. says salt shortages possible if winter storms keep coming