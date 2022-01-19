Advertisement

Lexington leaders, road crews prepare for more winter weather ahead

Mayor Linda Gorton
Mayor Linda Gorton(WKYT)
By Grason Passmore
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 4:50 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton and other city leaders gave an update Wednesday afternoon on preparations for upcoming winter weather.

As rain continues and we know temperatures are going to drop, the main concern for road crews is what they call a light glaze of ice we’ll see on streets Wednesday night.

Streets and Roads Department Director Rob Allen says they aren’t concerned right now with power lines or trees, just the icy roads. He said they’re stocked up on salt, and people from all different departments are coming in to help Wednesday night.

The biggest thing for drivers is to just stay off of the roads. If you do have to be on them, Allen said to go very very slowly.

Allen said one big help they had this weekend and will have Wednesday is crews the city contracted out to help.

“They help us with the major roads like Man O’ War, Alumni Drive, Polo Club, which allows our crews to then focus on neighborhood roads a little quicker with trucks that are a little smaller. They’re actually reporting with the night crew tonight and we have them scheduled for a full day shift tomorrow,” Allen said.

For your commutes on Thursday, you’ll really want to watch for areas like bridges, off ramps and any areas that aren’t going to see sun, because Allen said these areas may still be very slick and icy.

