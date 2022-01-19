Advertisement

Man accused of setting Richmond apartment complex on fire appears in court

By Chelsea Jones
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 11:35 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - A man accused of setting an apartment complex on fire appeared in court Wednesday.

We learned a little bit more about what happened on January 8 when police responded to an apartment complex in Richmond on North Third Street.

Police say Logan Browning had an altercation with his ex-girlfriend. He then barricaded himself inside the apartment and had an hours-long stand-off with police.

According to police, Browning showed up to his ex-girlfriend’s apartment. She was inside with a man she was dating and her three children. She told police that Browning was outside bashing the windows of the man’s vehicle. That’s when she grabbed her handgun.

She said Browning forced his way into the apartment. The two got into a physical altercation and she said Browning took the gun away from her.

By this time, an officer had arrived on the scene. Police say Browning fired three shots. When more officers arrived they say he fired more shots.

After the woman, her boyfriend, and children made it out of the apartment, police say Browning barricaded himself inside the apartment and set it on fire.

“During the standoff, officers advised that they saw him carrying what they described as fire, which he placed on the front door and then ultimately caused the structure to catch on fire,” said Det. Robert Hess.

Police say Browning jumped from a second-story window. He was arrested and taken into custody.

He’s facing a slew of charges including arson, burglary, robbery, criminal mischief, domestic assault, being a convicted felon in possession of a handgun, and wanton endangerment involving a police officer.

The judge determined there was probable cause and his case will now head to the grand jury.

