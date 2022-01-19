Advertisement

Man pardoned by former Gov. Bevin sentenced on federal murder charge

(Source: Laurel County Correctional Center)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 7:46 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON, Ky. (WKYT) - A man pardoned by former Governor Matt Bevin back in 2019 was sentenced Tuesday on a federal murder charge.

Patrick Baker, 43, was sentenced to 42 years with credit for two and a half of the 19 years he was sentenced to in state prison.

A jury convicted Baker back in August in the 2014 shooting death of Donald Mills. In 2017, Baker was convicted on a state charge of reckless homicide in Mills’ death.

He served two years before being pardoned by Gov. Bevin during his final days in office.

“The simple truth of this case is that Patrick Baker was found guilty of planning and committing an armed home invasion, to acquire drugs, where he shot and killed Donald Mills,” said Carlton S. Shier, IV, United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Kentucky. “Baker was convicted of a brazen act of violence – one that resulted in a murder, committed while the victim’s family was nearby. I want to commend the dedicated work of all our law enforcement partners and our trial team. Their faithful efforts were critical to the verdict, conviction, and sentence.”

Under federal law, Baker must serve 85 percent of his prison sentence. Upon his release from prison, he will be under the supervision of the U.S. Probation Office for three years. Baker was also ordered to pay $7,500 for funeral expenses of the victim.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snow blows in again
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Another accumulating snow event is possible
We’ve learned a demolition permit has been filed for the Meadowcrest Mansion, which sits off...
Historic Lexington home to be demolished for new development
Extra snowfall
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Snow storm winds down
radar
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | More Winter Weather Ahead
Several inches of snow fell across much of Kentucky Sunday night, including in Morehead.
Snowstorm blankets Kentucky for second time in January

Latest News

Oklahoma defensive coordinator Mike Stoops is pictured during an NCAA college football media...
Mike Stoops named inside linebackers coach at UK
National Guard teams helping Ky. hospitals handle omicron surge
Several thousand people are still in the dark in southeastern Kentucky.
WATCH | Thousands still without power in southeastern Ky. after latest winter storm
Dr. Steven Stack said hospitals are struggling to keep up with the COVID-19 surge. Hospitals...
WATCH | National Guard teams helping Ky. hospitals handle omicron surge