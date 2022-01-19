Advertisement

Sheriff: 3 Texas teens dead in apparent double murder-suicide

By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 6:30 AM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (AP) - Authorities say three teens have been found dead in a home northeast of Houston, and it appears one of the teens killed themself after killing the other two.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said at a news conference that the bodies were found Tuesday afternoon by “a family member” who lives next door and “was trying to locate someone.”

He said two females and one male were dead. He did not have their ages.

The home is in a rural area near the community of Crosby, which is about 25 miles northeast of Houston.

A motive has not yet been determined.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snow blows in again
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Another accumulating snow event is possible
snow
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Another Winter Storm Ahead
We’ve learned a demolition permit has been filed for the Meadowcrest Mansion, which sits off...
Historic Lexington home to be demolished for new development
The fire happened Tuesday morning at a home just off Pretty Ridge Road.
Two people confirmed dead in Rowan County fire
A huge asteroid is set to pass closely by Earth Tuesday afternoon.
Asteroid to zoom by Earth in close, safe encounter

Latest News

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during the Republican Jewish Coalition's annual leadership...
Florida bill aims to shield whites from ‘discomfort’ of nation’s racist past
The sheriff says evidence at the scene leads them to believe one firearm was used in what...
3 teens found dead in home outside of Houston, sheriff says
President Joe Biden speaks to the media after meeting privately with Senate Democrats,...
1 year in: Biden ready to talk through progress, setbacks
Updated snowfall projection!
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Snow moves in later today