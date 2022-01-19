Suspect in killing of Lexington teen pleads guilty

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The suspect in a Lexington murder case has pleaded guilty.

According to the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office, Malachi Jackson pleaded guilty Tuesday to first-degree manslaughter, second-degree assault, and first-degree criminal attempt to commit robbery.

Police say Jackson shot and killed Kevin Olmeda, 15, on Garden Springs Drive in 2018. They believe the shooting stemmed from a drug-related dispute. Olmeda was a student at Lafayette High School.

Jackson had been facing a murder charge.

The commonwealth attorney says the recommended sentence is 15 years for manslaughter, 10 years for assault, and five years for criminal attempt to commit robbery.

Sentencing is scheduled for March 3.

