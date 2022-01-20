Advertisement

Beshear reports over 13K new COVID-19 cases, positivity rate continues to rise

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 4:52 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases.

Governor Beshear reported 13,614 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, bringing the state total to 1,040,420 cases. As of Thursday, 2,298 people are hospitalized for COVID-19 related reasons, 434 are in the ICU, and 271 are on ventilators.

The governor says the state is seeing a 31.37% positivity rate. Of Thursday’s new cases, 3,608 are in kids 18 or younger.

There were 20 new COVID-19 related deaths reported on Thursday. That brings the state total to 12,659.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WWA
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Here We Snow Again
Updated snowfall projection!
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Snow moves in later today
snow
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Another Winter Storm Ahead
Lexington snow Thursday morning.
Snow causing cancellations and delays in Lexington
The fire happened Tuesday morning at a home just off Pretty Ridge Road.
Two teens identified as victims of Rowan County fire, coroner says

Latest News

Madison Co. Health Department, EMS alarmed with current surge in COVID-19 cases
Heating and air companies are very busy this time of year. Consistent freezing temperatures can...
Freezing temps keeping Ky. plumbers, HVAC companies busy
Freezing temps keeping Ky. plumbers, HVAC companies busy
WATCH | Freezing temps keeping Ky. plumbers, HVAC companies busy
Madison Co. Health Department, EMS alarmed with current surge in COVID-19 cases
WATCH | Madison Co. Health Department, EMS alarmed with current surge in COVID-19 cases
County by County (1/20/2022)
County by County (1/20/2022)