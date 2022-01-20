Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Frigid Temps Follow The Flakes

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Snow blitz 2022 continues as the third significant snowfall in less than two weeks winds down early today. As the latest round of snow moves out, temps absolutely crash over the next few days and may hit zero in a few spots.

Roads today are an absolute mess across many areas of central and eastern Kentucky. That’s especially true from the Lexington area east and south where several inches of fresh snow is causing all kinds of issues.

A few flurries or light snow showers may be with areas of central and eastern Kentucky into the afternoon as highs stay in the 20s. As skies clear overnight, temps take a deep plunge into the single digits for areas with snow on the ground. Wind chills are below zero at the same time.

Highs on Friday range from the upper teens to middle 20s and this will lead into a bitterly cold Friday night and Saturday morning. With snow on the ground, some areas may very well go below zero and that’s showing up on some of the models.

Additional systems will drop in here early next week and could bring some light snow with them. We will need to watch for one or two of those systems to dig even deeper causing another big storm system to develop.

This continues to be part of an absolutely frigid pattern.

