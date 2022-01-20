Advertisement

Freezing temps keeping Ky. plumbers, HVAC companies busy

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 5:30 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Heating and air companies are very busy this time of year.

Consistent freezing temperatures can do a number on your heating system.

Chris Mahjub is a service technician with Fayette Heating and Air. He’s been very busy lately fixing heating units and he has some suggestions for homeowners.

“As a homeowner, the best thing you can do is maintenance on your furnace,” Mahjubs said. “It’s easy to look over keeping your air filter in your furnace changed out. I mean, that alone avoids a lot of breakdown.”

If you’re thinking about saving energy and money, Mahjub says many people think turning the temps down real low while they’re not home and then back up when they get back will save energy, but he says it’s actually harder on your system.

“It’s having to run a longer and harder amount of time,” Mahjub said.

We’re also getting close to single-digit temperatures, which can affect your water pipes.

“Making sure any pipes that may be exposed to the extreme cold you, get heat into that area,” said Kevin Pearl, H2O Maestro Plumbing and Drains.

Pearl says consistent temperatures of 20 degrees and below can cause water pipes to freeze.

“Open up cabinet doors underneath the sinks. That allows heat from the room to get underneath that space,” said Pearl.

Pearl says if your water pipes are frozen, don’t leave the house with the water turned on because it could burst and you could have a lot of property damage when you get home.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WWA
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Here We Snow Again
Updated snowfall projection!
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Snow moves in later today
snow
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Another Winter Storm Ahead
Lexington snow Thursday morning.
Snow causing cancellations and delays in Lexington
The fire happened Tuesday morning at a home just off Pretty Ridge Road.
Two teens identified as victims of Rowan County fire, coroner says

Latest News

Madison Co. Health Department, EMS alarmed with current surge in COVID-19 cases
Freezing temps keeping Ky. plumbers, HVAC companies busy
WATCH | Freezing temps keeping Ky. plumbers, HVAC companies busy
Madison Co. Health Department, EMS alarmed with current surge in COVID-19 cases
WATCH | Madison Co. Health Department, EMS alarmed with current surge in COVID-19 cases
County by County (1/20/2022)
County by County (1/20/2022)