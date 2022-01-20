Freezing temps keeping Ky. plumbers, HVAC companies busy

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Heating and air companies are very busy this time of year.

Consistent freezing temperatures can do a number on your heating system.

Chris Mahjub is a service technician with Fayette Heating and Air. He’s been very busy lately fixing heating units and he has some suggestions for homeowners.

“As a homeowner, the best thing you can do is maintenance on your furnace,” Mahjubs said. “It’s easy to look over keeping your air filter in your furnace changed out. I mean, that alone avoids a lot of breakdown.”

If you’re thinking about saving energy and money, Mahjub says many people think turning the temps down real low while they’re not home and then back up when they get back will save energy, but he says it’s actually harder on your system.

“It’s having to run a longer and harder amount of time,” Mahjub said.

We’re also getting close to single-digit temperatures, which can affect your water pipes.

“Making sure any pipes that may be exposed to the extreme cold you, get heat into that area,” said Kevin Pearl, H2O Maestro Plumbing and Drains.

Pearl says consistent temperatures of 20 degrees and below can cause water pipes to freeze.

“Open up cabinet doors underneath the sinks. That allows heat from the room to get underneath that space,” said Pearl.

Pearl says if your water pipes are frozen, don’t leave the house with the water turned on because it could burst and you could have a lot of property damage when you get home.

