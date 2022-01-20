Ice causing multiple hazards; Lexingon Fire Dept. urging people to use extra caution

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - After the winter weather we’ve experienced and bitter cold outside, ice can cause more trouble than you might think.

Major Jessica Bowman said Lexington Fire has already responded to several incidents of people slipping and falling.

Rain from Wednesday froze overnight, creating sheets of ice on roads, walkways and driveways all over town.

“It’s important to be careful, slow down, look for the best route to take, use any type of stabilizer if there is one,” Major Bowman said.

Major Bowman said the icy conditions have caused problems for people, especially when they don’t have free hands and can’t react.

“They’re not prepared to catch themselves when they fall, so some of the things we’ve seen are people falling and hurting their back, hitting their heads, things of that nature,” Bowman said.

And that’s because the ice can be hard for many to even notice.

“Anytime we have conditions like we have right now where you have frozen ground, we know in the emergency department we’re going to have those people with slip and falls,” said Mark Spanier, who works in the emergency department at Baptist Health.

Spanier said there’s an element of surprise with these current conditions because the thin layer of snowfall doesn’t really allow people to gain traction when they’re walking around, and laying underneath it is that sheet of ice, which can make people slip and slide.

“When it snows heavily there’s a thicker base layer. People are less likely to fall. So it seems like a more drastic storm, but people’s feet are more stable,” Spanier said.

Spanier said it can lead to some serious injuries, just adding onto the challenges hospitals are already facing.

“We are overwhelmed right now, and so when you throw preventable injuries on top of that, it just makes it more difficult,” Spanier said.

Both Spanier and Bowman both want Kentuckians to take steps that will help keep them on their feet.

“Walk slowly, take smaller steps. Use proper footwear, so shoes with flat soles and rubber soles are better than heels or loafers or things like that, and most importantly take your time,” Bowman said.

Bowman also noted this problem will persist for the next few days because the temperatures are so cold, the snow will stick around and we could see wet surfaces freeze up again.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire. (WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.