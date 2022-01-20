Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Snow ends and now for the bitter cold

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Our latest round of wintry weather will be out of here, but the cold is just arriving!

Snow will continue to wrap up from west to east across Kentucky. Most of it will be gone by the middle of the day. Temperatures will remain at a very cold level all day long! I suspect that we won’t get out of the low to mid-20s for daytime highs. Throw in the wind and we could be dealing with wind chill readings in the low teens and single digits.

Over the next few days, I fully expect to see highs hover around the low and mid-20s. Our early morning hours will start off in the single digits for a couple of days. We’ll easily see wind chill readings drop to the subzero territory.

Take care of each other!

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.