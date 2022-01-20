Advertisement

LIVE: Gov. Beshear holds another Team Kentucky Update

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 12:15 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear will hold another Team Kentucky Update on Thursday.

Economic development and infrastructure improvements along with the omicron variant and vaccinations, boosters and testing are among the topics Gov. Beshear is expected to address during the briefing.

Gov. Beshear is also expected to talk about his veto of two redistricting bills.

Watch live at 12:30 p.m. ET.

