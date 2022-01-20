Advertisement

Mayor Linda Gorton, husband test positive for COVID-19

(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 4:43 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - City officials announced Thursday afternoon that Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton and her husband, Charlie, have tested positive for COVID-19.

A release from the mayor’s office says the mayor tested positive Thursday morning and her husband tested positive Wednesday night.

Both of them have had two doses of the vaccine, plus their boosters.

“We both have mild symptoms,” Mayor Gorton said.

The release said the Gortons will be in isolation for the next five days.

