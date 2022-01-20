No. 12 Kentucky squeezes out 64-58 win at Texas A&M

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (WKYT) - The No. 12 Kentucky Wildcats traveled to a rowdy Reed Arena Wednesday to take on the unranked Texas A&M Aggies and squeezed out a 64-58 win.

It wasn’t a pretty win for the Cats, who shot just 36% on the game and had 17 turnovers.

Sahvir Wheeler was UK’s leading scorer with 12 points and dished out four assists, but had eight turnovers himself. Davion Mintz totaled 10 points, eight rebounds and three assists.

Jacob Toppin came off the bench for the Cats and scored nine, while grabbing six rebounds.

The nation’s leading rebounder Oscar Tshiebwe totaled eight points and 14 rebounds.

Kentucky has another tough road matchup ahead as they travel to Auburn on Saturday to take on the Tigers at 1:00 p.m.

