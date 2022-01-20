Snow causing cancellations and delays in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The city of Lexington is making adjustments due to snow that fell into the Thursday morning hours.

Fayette Co. Public Schools will operate on an NTI Day Thursday, Jan. 20. All afternoon and evening activities are canceled.

School leaders say students should use their Chromebook to complete online activities outlined by their teachers.

The University of Kentucky is operating on a two-hour delay. In-person classes will begin at 10 a.m.

The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office activated its Winter Care Program.

Deputies will be helping healthcare workers get to and from work.

They can also pick up critical prescriptions, take people to critical hospital appointments and do welfare checks on the most vulnerable.

Deputies will also be giving out winter coats and blankets to those in need.

Anyone in need of these services can contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office at 859-252-1771.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.