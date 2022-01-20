Advertisement

WKYT team coverage of road conditions

In Lexington, we’re seeing most of the snow and ice issues are on the side streets.
In Lexington, we’re seeing most of the snow and ice issues are on the side streets.(WKYT)
By Jim Stratman and Ally Blake
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 11:33 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Crews worked through the night to keep roads in as good a condition as possible. The WKYT team is out Thursday morning giving you an update on the road conditions.

Lexington

We’re seeing most of the snow and ice issues in Lexington on the side streets.

City officials say they’ve been following their winter weather response plan, meaning that main roads and high-priority roads are getting the brunt of the treatment.

That means that some of the side roads are not seeing the plows and the salt trucks come through as of yet.

Officials are warning drivers that even if all these roads don’t look like some of the secondary or subdivision streets, they can still be dangerous.

The sun being out is going to help that, but the cold temperatures were seeing could keep some slick spots on the road especially on bridges, overpasses, and shaded areas.

They’re encouraging all drivers to be cautious.

Richmond

In Richmond, there are still some slick spots on the ramps, so keep that in mind. Some spots are a bit slushy.

Also, keep in mind the roads are also wet and when other cars and vehicles pass your windshield is likely to get wet and dirty. Traffic is picking up with the day as well.

Of course, the secondary roads have more coverage of snow and ice than the main ones.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WWA
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Here We Snow Again
Updated snowfall projection!
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Snow moves in later today
snow
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Another Winter Storm Ahead
The fire happened Tuesday morning at a home just off Pretty Ridge Road.
Two teens identified as victims of Rowan County fire, coroner says
Lexington snow Thursday morning.
Snow causing cancellations and delays in Lexington

Latest News

Governor Andy Beshear holds another Team Kentucky Update on Thursday.
LIVE: Gov. Beshear holds another Team Kentucky Update
Golden Alert issued for Lee County man
Golden Alert issued for Lee County man
Road conditions in Richmond
Road conditions in Richmond
Lexington dealing with latest round of snow
Lexington dealing with latest round of snow