WKYT team coverage of road conditions

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Crews worked through the night to keep roads in as good a condition as possible. The WKYT team is out Thursday morning giving you an update on the road conditions.

Lexington

We’re seeing most of the snow and ice issues in Lexington on the side streets.

City officials say they’ve been following their winter weather response plan, meaning that main roads and high-priority roads are getting the brunt of the treatment.

That means that some of the side roads are not seeing the plows and the salt trucks come through as of yet.

Officials are warning drivers that even if all these roads don’t look like some of the secondary or subdivision streets, they can still be dangerous.

The sun being out is going to help that, but the cold temperatures were seeing could keep some slick spots on the road especially on bridges, overpasses, and shaded areas.

They’re encouraging all drivers to be cautious.

Richmond

In Richmond, there are still some slick spots on the ramps, so keep that in mind. Some spots are a bit slushy.

Also, keep in mind the roads are also wet and when other cars and vehicles pass your windshield is likely to get wet and dirty. Traffic is picking up with the day as well.

Of course, the secondary roads have more coverage of snow and ice than the main ones.

