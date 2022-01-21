Advertisement

Ally Blake’s Forecast | Bitter cold temps into the weekend

Friday’s Forecast
By Ally Blake
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 6:21 AM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Good Friday morning y’all! It is bitterly cold across the commonwealth with temps in the teens and windchill readings in the single digits. Yuck!

We will start off mostly cloudy with some locations that may be seeing a flurry or so. Keep in mind that we will see the clouds decrease throughout the day and all see some sunshine. Temps only rise in the low to mid-20s. Lots of refreezing is likely, so watch out for icy surfaces and roads. Temps will drop again to arctic cold levels overnight. Wind chills on Saturday morning will likely be subzero. Our next system could come late Sunday into Monday. Additional systems will drop in here early next week and could bring some light snow with them. We will need to watch for one or two of those systems to dig even deeper causing another big storm system to develop.

I hope you all have a great day and stay warm:)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lexington snow Thursday morning.
Snow causing cancellations and delays in Lexington
Bitterly cold temperatures
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Snow ends and now for the bitter cold
As another round of winter weather moves through the region Wednesday night, we have crews in...
WKYT team coverage of winter weather
Police arrested and charged Kerry Lyn Caviasca with two counts of risk of injury to a minor and...
‘Just eat candy.’ Connecticut teacher left children home alone while she vacationed with boyfriend, arrest warrant says
The Kentucky Humane Society shared this photo of Hendrix feeling sad after he was stood up by...
Shelter dog sad after being stood up by potential adopters

Latest News

temps
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Frigid Temps Follow The Flakes
Temperatures drop in a big way
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
Bitterly cold temperatures
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Snow ends and now for the bitter cold
Clark Co. Road Dept. says salt shortages possible if winter storms keep coming
WATCH | Clark Co. Road Dept. says salt shortages possible if winter storms keep coming