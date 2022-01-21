Ally Blake’s Forecast | Bitter cold temps into the weekend

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Good Friday morning y’all! It is bitterly cold across the commonwealth with temps in the teens and windchill readings in the single digits. Yuck!

We will start off mostly cloudy with some locations that may be seeing a flurry or so. Keep in mind that we will see the clouds decrease throughout the day and all see some sunshine. Temps only rise in the low to mid-20s. Lots of refreezing is likely, so watch out for icy surfaces and roads. Temps will drop again to arctic cold levels overnight. Wind chills on Saturday morning will likely be subzero. Our next system could come late Sunday into Monday. Additional systems will drop in here early next week and could bring some light snow with them. We will need to watch for one or two of those systems to dig even deeper causing another big storm system to develop.

I hope you all have a great day and stay warm:)

